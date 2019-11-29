Hackensack American Legion Post 202 donated $600 to Pine River-Backus Cub Scout Pack 73. Post 202 Gambling Manager David Woodruff (left) presented the check to the Scouts and Cub Master Matt Shamp (right). This very generous donation covered part of the Cub Scout dues that have recently doubled.
