Hackensack American Legion Post 202 donated $5,000 to the Deep Portage Learning Center.  Presenting the check to Lindsay Bjorklund, assistant director of Deep Portage Learning Center, are Post 202 Gambling Manager Dave Woodruff (left) and Post 202 Assistant Gambling Manager Scott Felton.

