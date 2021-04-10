Presenting the check to Cheri Westphal is Legion Gambling Manager Dave Woodruff.
Hackensack American Legion Post 202 donated $3,000 to the Hackensack Area Food Shelf during the month of March. Presenting the check to Cheri Westphal is Legion Gambling Manager Dave Woodruff.

