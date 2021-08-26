Presenting the check is Hackensack Legion Commander Rob Arkulary (center) to Walker Legion Riders Director Steve Hoopman and Treasurer Nancy Albrecht.
Hackensack American Legion Post 202 donated $1,000 to the Walker Legion Riders Post 134 during their 10th annual Ride for Vets, held Aug. 21 in Walker. Presenting the check is Hackensack Legion Commander Rob Arkulary (center) to Walker Legion Riders Director Steve Hoopman and Treasurer Nancy Albrecht. This ride benefits area veterans and local community causes. Photo submitted

