Hackensack Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 members recently presented supplies to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School. The supplies were collected at the Hackensack Legion Post and were donated by Legion family members and customers. Picture with the supplies are Education Committee Chairwomen Susanne Capelle and Marlene Kiler.
