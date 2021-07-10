Pictured are (from left) Post 202 Gambling Manager Dave Woodruff, EMT Captain Brian Huewe, Hackensack Fire Chief Gavin Peterson and Post 202 Assistant Gambling Manager Scott Felton.
Photo submitted

Hackensack American Legion Post 202 presented a check for $5,000 to the Hackensack Fire and Rescue. Pictured are (from left) Post 202 Gambling Manager Dave Woodruff, EMT Captain Brian Huewe, Hackensack Fire Chief Gavin Peterson and Post 202 Assistant Gambling Manager Scott Felton.

