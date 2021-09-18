Installed by 6th District Commander Jim Lucas are (from left) Dave Poe finance, Commander Rob Arkulary, Jim Marold sergeant at arms, Chaplain Roger Jaycox, Rob Albrecht first vice and membership, and Ron Wedin trustee. Not pictured are Joe Manley second vice, Scott Felton adjutant and Ed Loechler trustee.
Photo submitted

Hackensack American Legion Post 202 installed its officers for 2021-2022 during the July monthly meeting. Installed by 6th District Commander Jim Lucas are (from left) Dave Poe finance, Commander Rob Arkulary, Jim Marold sergeant at arms, Chaplain Roger Jaycox, Rob Albrecht first vice and membership, and Ron Wedin trustee. Not pictured are Joe Manley second vice, Scott Felton adjutant and Ed Loechler trustee.

