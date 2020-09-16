Pictured are library volunteers Carole Williams, Nancy Mullins, Sue Eikenberry, Candace Strawn, Maggie McGill, Diane Zaske and Jenny Jorgensen.
Photo submitted

Hackensack Lending Library volunteers wave good-bye to another successful library season in spite of COVID-19 restrictions.

The library opened two weeks later than usual in keeping with public library standards. Nevertheless, hundreds of book lovers visited the library and thousands of books were checked out as well as donated.

If you’re reading this before the end of September, the library is still open but on Saturdays only. If you have books to return or books to donate, wait until June when we’ll gladly receive them.

Come back in June 2021 for a visit and delight in our charming log cabin building and beautifully handcrafted split rock fireplace where you don’t need a library card to check out a book.

