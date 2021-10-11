Hackensack Lending Library volunteers gathered for a last hurrah for the 2021 season at the Hackensack Community Center.
Library staff greeted 2,229 visitors this summer, who checked out 1,747 books, and volunteers worked 343 hours.
The library is now closed and will open June 1.
We want to thank the many donors who contributed to the library this summer. A big “thank you” to the following: Sharon Curo, Allan and Jane Bates, Dan and Sue Eikenberry, Maggie McGill, Susan Froome, Jane Allen, Judy Robertson, Abbie McKinney, Craig and Ann Cooper, Tonia Kahler, Louise Hay, Carole Williams, Kathy Suker, Jerry and Jenny Jorgensen, Shirley Frederick, Nancy Mullin, Judy Brown, Diane Zaske, Ginny Benson, Webb Lake Association, Hackensack Lions Club, Judith Bryngelson, Kay White, Hackensack American Legion Post 202, Bill and Paige Macklin, Linda McKie Johnson, Susan Edwards, Marilynn Wadden, Margaret Mettler, Eldon and Jackie Pyle, Sue Brandt, Lynn Schall, Michael Hay, Myra and Rodney Damm, Karen Wiersma, Jeffrey and Jorga Dufresne, Roxi Sovell Moon, Loralee and Russ Torkelson, Florence Kargel, Jean Dawson, Ruth and Terry Goble, Cheryl Latham, Judy Clarine, Edie Johnston, Bill Forrest, Bev and Philip Jacobson, Chuck and Shirley Nelson, Kevin and Kimberly Erickson, and Harry and Judy Seward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.