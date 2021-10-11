Hackensack Lending Library volunteers are (front row from left) Nancy Mullin, Maggie McGill, Kathy Suker, Carole Williams, (back) Craig Cooper, Sharon Curo, Jenny Jorgensen, Shirley Frederick, Margaret Mettler and Sue Eikenberry.
Photo submitted

Hackensack Lending Library volunteers gathered for a last hurrah for the 2021 season at the Hackensack Community Center.

Library staff greeted 2,229 visitors this summer, who checked out 1,747 books, and volunteers worked 343 hours.

The library is now closed and will open June 1.

We want to thank the many donors who contributed to the library this summer.  A big “thank you” to the following: Sharon Curo, Allan and Jane Bates, Dan and Sue Eikenberry, Maggie McGill, Susan Froome, Jane Allen, Judy Robertson, Abbie McKinney, Craig and Ann Cooper, Tonia Kahler, Louise Hay, Carole Williams, Kathy Suker, Jerry and Jenny Jorgensen, Shirley Frederick, Nancy Mullin, Judy Brown, Diane Zaske, Ginny Benson, Webb Lake Association, Hackensack Lions Club, Judith Bryngelson, Kay White, Hackensack American Legion Post 202, Bill and Paige Macklin, Linda McKie Johnson, Susan Edwards, Marilynn Wadden, Margaret Mettler, Eldon and Jackie Pyle, Sue Brandt, Lynn Schall, Michael Hay, Myra and Rodney Damm, Karen Wiersma, Jeffrey and Jorga Dufresne, Roxi Sovell Moon, Loralee and Russ Torkelson, Florence Kargel, Jean Dawson, Ruth and Terry Goble, Cheryl Latham, Judy Clarine, Edie Johnston, Bill Forrest, Bev and Philip Jacobson, Chuck and Shirley Nelson, Kevin and Kimberly Erickson, and Harry and Judy Seward.

