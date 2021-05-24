Hackensack Lending Library Library volunteers Kathy Suker, Nancy Mullin, Margaret Mettler, Maggie McGill, Sharon Curo, Sue Eikenberry Tonia Kahler and Carole Williams.
Photo submitted

The Hackensack Lending Library, located next to “Lucette” on the banks of beautiful Birch Lake is opening June 1.

Our hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday June, July and August, and on Saturdays in September.

After a long COVID winter we’re anxious to air out our beloved log cabin library, turn on the lights, and welcome old and new friends - where you don’t need a library card to check out a book.  We are taking donations of your treasured favorite books and know there will be lots!

Our annual Library Lover’s Book Sale takes place July 10 as part of the Sweetheart Days celebration. It will be held in the Faith in Action office at 116 1st St. South in Hackensack. The hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In honor of our spring opening, some of our volunteers gathered for a Library Lover’s Luncheon at the Hackensack HUB and visited to library for a quick peek after a long winter.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments