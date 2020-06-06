We are pleased to announce the opening Monday of the Hackensack Lending Library — where you don’t need a library card to check out a book!

The library is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is located in a charming 1937-vintage log cabin on the banks of Birch Lake in Hackensack.

This very special place is brimming over with books of every genre from travel to mystery; from history to romance; and everything in between. We are open from June through August and would love to have you visit.

During this COVID-19 summer, our library procedures have been somewhat altered and we want you to know the new procedures before visiting:

• Sanitize your hands before entering

• Only three visitors at a time

• Masks are required

• Book donations are limited to 10 books at a time

We are always looking for book lovers who would be interested in volunteering.  Contact Maggie McGill (515) 210-9028 or Diane Zaske at (218) 209-1961 if you’d like to join us.

We are having a huge three-day book sale July 10-11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days, and July, 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come visit and purchase books on First Avenue in Hackensack in the Faith in Action offices next to Sun’n Fun.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments