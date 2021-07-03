The Hackensack Lending Library on the banks of beautiful Birch Lake was built by local brothers the Holmburgs in 1937 for the WPA.
Built of local lumber and featuring a massive stone fireplace, it has served the community of Hackensack in a variety of ways: a community resource for visitors, a dentist’s office, the home of two school teachers, the Hackensack Chamber offices, and since 2005 a lending library.
A group of volunteers with the city recently applied for and received a grant from the Minnesota Historical Society to complete step one in putting the log cabin on the National Historic Register. This first step will be to research its past historical significance in the community. The final goal is to restore this treasured piece of history.
If you would like more information about this project, call Maggie at (515) 210-9028 or maggiemcgill7@gmail.com. Stop in for a visit to the library, where you don’t need a library card to check out a book.
This publication was made possible in part by the people of Minnesota through a grant funded by an appropriation to the Minnesota Historical Society from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. Any views, findings, opinions, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this publication are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent those of the State of Minnesota, the Minnesota Historical Society, or the Minnesota Historic Resources Advisory Committee.
