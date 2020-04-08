The Hackensack Lending Library, located in the brown log building near the fishing pier, may or may not be open as usual June 1, due to uncertainties related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
To help out local readers, Library volunteers will keep the Little Free Library, donated to the city by the Birch Lake Association, stocked with books.
The Little Free Library box is located across the parking lot from the log library. It works on the concept of “take a book, leave a book.” Of course it would be great to get a few bonus books added for every book borrowed.
Little Free Library books range from books for young children and teens, to adult mysteries and romances, plus numerous “Good Reads.”
