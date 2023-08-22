The Lending Library's Trunk Treasures Sale brought in more than $1,500.
Photo submitted

The Hackensack Lending Library volunteers held a huge Trunk Treasures sale Aug. 19 that yielded more than $1,500 in good-will offerings to benefit the Lending Library building fund.

The sale featured items such as a brand new printer, a nearly new window air conditioner and even a piano keyboard, along with assorted bicycles, tools and household items.

  
