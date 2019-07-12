The annual Hackensack Library Book Sale occurs during Sweetheart Days and this year the weather held a few surprises.
Instead of holding the sale in front of our beloved library building we held it in one of Jim Tuller’s office buildings where we had been storing our hundreds of books before the sale. When the rains came we, and our books, were safe, warm and dry, thanks to Jim’s hospitality!
This year we sold 498 books featuring mysteries, novels, self-help, cookbooks, medical references — the list goes on and on.
We couldn’t have done it without the help of our wonderful volunteers. We thank those who helped with the sale: Kathy Suker, Maureen Seliski, Carol Anderson, Betty Baker, Diane Zaske, Sharon Zaske, Linda Mandelbaum, Sue Eikenberry and her granddaughters.
If you would like to volunteer at the library, call either Diane Zaske at (218) 209-1961 or me at (515) 210-9028. It’s a wonderful opportunity for people who love books!
