The Hackensack Lending Library, where you don’t need a library card to check out a book, closed another successful summer season with 3,558 visitors and 1,910 books checked out.
Twenty-five volunteers hosted Monday through Saturday library hours from June through August. September hours are Saturdays only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library, housed in a log cabin on the banks of Birch lake and built in 1937 by the WPA (Works Progress Administration) is a fascination for many visitors who are charmed by its history, log walls, and split rock fireplace. But because of its age it’s not heated so it closes from October through May.
Several library volunteers gathered on Sept. 4 for lunch, a review of summer and plans for 2020. It was decided to have two library book sales in 2020 — one during Hackensack’s Sweetheart Days in July and one during the Hackensack Chainsaw Carving event in September.
Volunteering at the library has been such a worthwhile endeavor and we hope to see you June 1, 2020.
