The Hackensack Lions continue to support local organizations and community needs.
They include youth activities for $6,087, scholarships $5,500, Initiative Foundation $4,250, Hackensack Food Shelf $2,500, American Legion Riders $2,000, Nevis School Robotics S2000, The Hackensack Hub $1,700, Deep Portage $1,000, Faith in Action $1,000, WHA Trapshooting $1,000, Pequot Lakes High School Marching Band $500, Special Olympics Minnesota $500, City of Hackensack $11,480; Lions International Hearing Foundation, Leader Dog, Can Do Canines, Vision, Project New Hope, Youth Exchange and Outreach $7,900, defibrillator for the Hackensack Hub $1,383, paintig the Hackensack water tower $1,000, and many other smaller donations.
The Hackensack Lions Club is a great organization. If you would like more information or would like to become a member, contact Joe at (218) 851-5079.
