The Hackensack Lions have been generously donating their time and money to support the community locally with many donations to different organizations and needs in the community.
The club was started in 1976 and have been a pillar of the community ever since.
In 2019, 90 percent of $68,856 were local donations.
Some of the donations were: $5,000 to the Hackensack Community Building; $1,500 to Leader Dogs; $1,500 to Can Do Canines; $500 to Cass County 4-H; $1,000, Faith In Action; $888, Family Safety Network; $1,500, Hackensack Food Shelf; $2,755, Kids Fishing Contest (hot dog stand, etc.); $2,000, Nevis Robotics; $1,500, Northwoods Arts Council; $500, Pequot Lakes marching band; $1,000, WHA Summer Recreation; $2,500, The Hackensack Hub; $1,500, Game Changer Dog Park; $500, Wings of Mercy; $1,000, WHA Summer Program; $2,000, Legion Riders; $2,000, Lakes Area Dive Team; $7,500, Hackensack Park playground equipment; $1,500, Hackensack Park picnic tables; $700, Hackensack hockey rink; $3,000, Kokoro Music School; three $1,500 scholarships; and many more smaller donations to various causes.
Lions Club International Foundation was started in Illinois in 1917 by Melvin Jones. It is now the largest service organization in the world with 46,000 clubs in 200 countries and 1.7 million members. Hackensack Lions have a strong commitment to the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.