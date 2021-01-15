Lion Lynn Reinertson presents the “big” check to Hackensack maintenance supervisor Dana Stanko.
Photo submitted

The Hackensack Lions Club recently gave a $5,000 donation to the city’s Community Building Fund to use for maintenance and upkeep. Lion Lynn Reinertson presents the “big” check to Hackensack maintenance supervisor Dana Stanko.

