Photo submitted

The Hackensack Lions have donated $1,173.50 in proceeds from their June pancake breakfast to the Hackensack Lending Library. (From left) Library Volunteer Nancy Mullin, Lion Pam Sheldon and Library Volunteer and Coordinator Maggie McGill accepted the donation.

