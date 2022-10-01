Presenting the check to Jim Etzel (from left) and Karen Holle is Don Hoppe.
Photo submitted

The Hackensack Lions Club donated $1,500 to the Game Changers to help finance the community garden water well project. Presenting the check to Jim Etzel (from left) and Karen Holle is Don Hoppe.

