Lion Denny Ganz (back center) presented the check to Tech-No Tigers mentors and students (from left) Mentor Mackenzie Harris, Maddie Mitchell, Ethan Tauber, Natalie Villoria, Paradise Johnson, Mentor Mike Tauber, Haley DeRoo and Michael Wegscheid.
Photo submitted

The Hackensack Lions Club recently donated $2,000 to the Nevis Robotics Tech-No Tigers team. Lion Denny Ganz (back center) presented the check to Tech-No Tigers mentors and students (from left) Mentor Mackenzie Harris, Maddie Mitchell, Ethan Tauber, Natalie Villoria, Paradise Johnson, Mentor Mike Tauber, Haley DeRoo and Michael Wegscheid. The Tech-No Tigers FRC Team 3102 is made up of students from Nevis School as well as Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments