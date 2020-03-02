The Hackensack Lions Club recently donated $2,000 to the Nevis Robotics Tech-No Tigers team. Lion Denny Ganz (back center) presented the check to Tech-No Tigers mentors and students (from left) Mentor Mackenzie Harris, Maddie Mitchell, Ethan Tauber, Natalie Villoria, Paradise Johnson, Mentor Mike Tauber, Haley DeRoo and Michael Wegscheid. The Tech-No Tigers FRC Team 3102 is made up of students from Nevis School as well as Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School.
