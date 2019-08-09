The Hackensack Lions would like to thank everyone for their support of the Hackensack community with a free picnic Aug. 20, 4:30-6:30 p.m., at the shelter by the Lions Playground in city park. If raining, the picnic will be moved to the HUB.
Enjoy pulled pork and pulled chicken with sides, water and lemonade. Hear about Lions’ accomplishments over the past year and recognition to the community for successful annual events.
The new Hackensack Fire and Rescue pumper truck will be on display, and the Fire Department will be performing water training on Birch Lake.
We look forward to seeing you Aug. 20. The Lions’ motto is: We Serve.
