The Hackensack Lions held a recognition ceremony the evening of June 16 at the City Park pavilion to honor several Hackensack Lions and and non-Lions for their contributions to the community.
Lions President Denny Ganz presented Melvin Jones Fellowship Awards to Mark Biessener, Mike Bohanon and Julie Cline, and also to community members Mary Parrish, Steve Hoopman and Cheri Westphal.
Lions International’s Melvin Jones Fellowship Award is named for its founder and is the highest form of recognition, embodying humanitarian ideas consistent with the nature and purpose of Lions.
Sue Larson also received a Progressive Melvin Jones Fellowship pin.
Ganz received Can Do Canines’ “Top Dog Award” from Art Schmidt. The nonprofit is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for people with disabilities by creating mutually beneficial partnerships with specially trained dogs.
Ganz also presented silver centennial certificates to Julie Cline and Dick Buche; and certificates of appreciation to Rodney Damm, Lynn Reinertson, Annie Zeman, Jim Tuller and Jay Cline.
District Gov. Sandy Remington presented membership pins to Sue and Kevin Larson (20 years each), Rodney Damm, 15 years; and Mike Bohanon, 10 years.
