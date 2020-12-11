Hackensack Lions members (from left) Julie Cline, President Sue Larson and Don Hoppe packed up food boxes for local residents for Thanksgiving delivery.
Photo submitted

Hackensack Lions members (from left) Julie Cline, President Sue Larson and Don Hoppe packed up food boxes for local residents for Thanksgiving delivery.  Rodney Damm and Joe DeJaeghere (not pictured) also assisted with deliveries. The Lions motto is “We serve!”

