Lion Denny Ganz hands the “big check” to Misty Hoopman of Paws and Claws.
Photo sujbmitted

Hackensack Lions recently presented a check for $775 to Paws and Claws Rescue Resort from the May pancake breakfast, the first one of 2021. Lion Denny Ganz hands the “big check” to Misty Hoopman of Paws and Claws. The next pancake breakfast is June 6 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Hackensack Community Building, location one block east of Highway 371 and south of the Do It Best Hardware Store. The June pancake breakfast proceeds will go to the Hackensack Lending Library. Breakfast includes buttermilk pancakes, sausage, coffee, water or juice and condiments. The Hackensack Lions breakfasts will be held the first Sunday of each month from May through October.  The July 4 breakfast will support the Hackensack Lakes Area Community Foundation. Come and join the Lions with your family and friends.

