More than 100 area residents turned out the evening of Aug. 20 for the Hackensack Lions Club’s free picnic held at the city park pavilion.

Guests were treated to pulled pork sandwiches with “sides,” beverages and desserts. A recent Lions Club project — a refurbished scale model wooden train  — was on display at the city park playground for adults to admire and kids to play on.

Hackensack Fire and Rescue’s newest fire truck was also on display. Fire chief Tony Peterson and firefighter Andy Bray pointed out features and answered questions from curious onlookers.

After the picnic, several Fire and Rescue Department members took part in water rescue training on Birch Lake, led by an instructor from Central Lakes College.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments