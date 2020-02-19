Following a long tradition of supporting local charitable organizations, the Hackensack Lions Club gave a generous donation of $1,000 in February to aid Faith in Action for Cass County with its services of Neighbors Helping Neighbors.
Faith in Action is making a difference in Cass County. Volunteers are giving rides, building ramps and bringing hope to many who want to remain living independently in their own homes. They bring people to the food shelf, to the doctor and to the grocery store. They assist them with difficult tasks that they can no longer do and lend a hand in times of crisis.
“Keeping 125-plus volunteers connected with community needs is a proven way to strengthen our communities,” said Theresa Eclov, executive director of Faith in Action. “The Hackensack Lions understand that community support is crucial when requests for these services are on the rise.”
In the past two years, requests for Faith in Action volunteer services have increased 40 percent. Volunteers provided more than 9,000 hours of support and drove over 158,000 miles helping their neighbors in need. Faith in Action appreciates the community support and providing opportunities for volunteers to share their time and talents with others.
For more information about Faith in Action, call (218) 675-5435 or check out our website at www.faithinactioncass.com
