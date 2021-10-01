At the 2019 Turkey Dinner Don Hoppe handed out desserts.
Photo submitted

The Hackensack Lions Club will host its annual turkey dinner Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Community Building. Free-will donations will be accepted, with proceeds going back to the community.  At the 2019 Turkey Dinner Don Hoppe handed out desserts.

