Hackensack is looking for a new design that will become the town’s logo and be used on future banners, marketing materials and more.
The Hackensack Logo Contest will run through Oct. 31. Designs must incorporate the image of Lucette Diana Kensack, Hackensack’s “lady by the lake.”
The statue of Lucette was built in 1950 by the late Doad Schroeder who felt Hackensack should have its own legendary figure, similar to Paul Bunyan and Babe in Bemidji and Brainerd.
A nationwide naming contest was launched in 1951, with the winning entry, Lucette Diana Kensack, submitted by T. J. Stasteny of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The first Sweetheart Days celebration was held in 1952.
All designs must be submitted on 8.5-by-11 inch paper and include the artist’s name and phone number. They can be dropped off at Southside Fuel Plus in Hackensack. Designs will become the sole property of the Hackensack Game Changers and/or the city of Hackensack.
For questions, email lisa.a.tuller@gmail.com.
