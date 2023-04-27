Cody Timmons of Hackensack (left) won a 2022 CFMoto 600 ATV during a sweepstakes held at Loney Sales and Service in Walker
Photo submitted

Cody Timmons of Hackemsack won a 2022 CFMoto 600 ATV during a  sweepstakes held at Loney Sales and Service in Walker in late 2022.

Sponsored by TotalEnergies, which is CFMoto’s Lubricant supplier, invests in cutting-edge technologies to find raw materials that always bring more energy saving. A trusted partner, products approved by motorcycle manufacturers, the Hi-Perf range is made to meet the needs of OEMs such as CF MOTO to improve the durability of the bike and motorsports vehicle.

