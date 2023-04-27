Cody Timmons of Hackemsack won a 2022 CFMoto 600 ATV during a sweepstakes held at Loney Sales and Service in Walker in late 2022.
Sponsored by TotalEnergies, which is CFMoto’s Lubricant supplier, invests in cutting-edge technologies to find raw materials that always bring more energy saving. A trusted partner, products approved by motorcycle manufacturers, the Hi-Perf range is made to meet the needs of OEMs such as CF MOTO to improve the durability of the bike and motorsports vehicle.
“TotalEnergies was excited to launch this nationwide giveaway campaign in partnership with CFMoto U.S. and our authorized dealer partners. We were extra excited when the winner was randomly selected right in the backyard of our first partner to sign up for the program, Loney Sales and Service,” said Joe Buckendahl, Direct Sales director of TotalEnergies Marketing USA, Inc. “We’re happy to work with Josh Loney to get this rad prize to Cody and highlight the global partnership between CFMOTO and TotalEnergies.”
TotalEnergies Marketing USA, Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and is a part of the Americas Division for the Marketing and Services Branch of the TotalEnergies Company. TotalEnergies is the fourth largest oil and gas company in the world. The business lines include products such as: Hi-Perf Motorcycle Engine Oil, Quartz Engine Oil, Rubia Heavy Duty Engine Oil, Kleenmold Glass Lubricants, and TotalEnergies Industrial Lubricants.
