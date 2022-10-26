The Hackensack council took an important step Oct. 17 to address the critical issue of limited housing availability in the area.
Working with the Minnesota Housing Partnership, the city will solicit Requests for Proposals for an in-depth housing study of Hackensack and nine nearby townships.
According to the RFP, “The results of the Housing Study will help decision-makers, stakeholders and community members develop a meaningful sense of the housing market, an understanding of key housing issues and a platform for strategy and future direction.”
The study will assess both present and future unmet housing demand over the next five to 10 years. This will give community leaders and others a basis for creating housing priorities, policy alternatives and strategies including land use and zoning decisions, allocation of city resources and federal, state and other funding sources.
Proposals are due Nov. 22. A consultant should be chosen by Dec. 15 with a contract executed by Dec. 30.
The target date for the RFP’s first draft is Feb. 7, 2023, with final presentation to the council and community stakeholders on March 2.
Once chosen, the selected firm will meet with city officials and both nonprofit and for-profit housing developers to better define the desired results and methodologies to be used.
The “Hundreds for Hack” commemorative bricks fundraiser is under way, Misty Hoopman reported. A site next to the flagpole at city park has been cleared and will be left to settle over the winter. Sales of engraved bricks will begin Nov. 18 at the Hackensack Game Changers’ Hacks-Giving Online Auction, with installation next spring/summer.
Bricks will come in two sizes: 4 x 8 inches for $100; and 8 x 8 inches for $200. Hoopman estimated that the cleared area can accommodate about 337 bricks. The target completion date is Sweetheart Days 2023.
Four security cameras will soon be installed around town: in front of the liquor store; at the onsale bar; in the Community Center; and at the Chamber building. Total cost is about $24,000 with $10,000 coming from a grant and the city picking up the balance.
On an unrelated but positive note, the clarity of city water appears to have improved, with one business owner giving the most recent bucketful drawn a 1 (best) on a scale of 1-5.
Sonmor and city staffers Rob Triplett and Casey Stanley speculated that constant flushing of lines might finally have done the job.
Two items were tabled and referred to the Oct. 31 Planning Session for further discussion.
Property owner Peter Collins asked the city for permission to drill a private well and install sewer at his home within city limits, rather than connect to city utilities. After preliminary checks of city ordinances and the Minnesota Plumbing Code to see if this was permitted, the council decided to continue the discussion Oct. 31, to allow more time for research.
The city’s parking ordinance was also referred to the planning session. While working with the Department of Transportation on the 2024 Hwy. 371 project, Chris Sonmor of Moore Engineering learned that Hackensack’s ordinance requires businesses to provide parking areas. However when Hwy. 371 is rebuilt, most designated parking spaces will be eliminated, making businesses non-compliant through no fault of their own. The properties would also be devalued for lack of parking space.
One solution would be to rewrite the ordinance to allow businesses to not provide parking areas but still be considered compliant.
Both items will be brought back to the council in November for action.
In other matters the council
Authorized purchase of a new radar speed sign for the south end of town, not to exceed $5,000, possibly with both electric and solar power options.
Approved payment of $1,050 to the Cass County Economic Development Corporation for the city’s membership.
Approved Maintenance Supervisor Triplett’s request to lease a 2019 Bobcat (Toolcat model) for about $370 more per month than the current leased Bobcat, which will be traded in. Benefits include better maneuverability, better visibility, and buckets and brushes for cleaning streets.
Learned that the seasonal snowflake decorations should be installed on downtown light poles by around Nov. 1.
Authorized payment of invoices totaling $30,561.85 to Moore Engineering.
Established the Community Center as the polling place for the Nov. 8 election.
Approved liquor and cigarette license renewals for 2023 for seven businesses.
