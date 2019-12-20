Rendezvous Brewery in Hackensack is opening in the summer of 2020, and owners Sue and Doug Toth, are excited to reveal the name of their new business.
The name, Rendezvous has a long history, both in Hackensack and in Sue’s family. Sue’s grandparents, Everett (Pat) and Laura Harrington, operated the Rendezvous Restaurant in the early 1950s. Longtime Hackensack residents remember the restaurant fondly and recall gathering there with friends and neighbors. Rumor has it the original Rendezvous brewed their own beer!
The word Rendezvous means meeting at an agreed time and place.
“The name Rendezvous reflects the kind of business we want to create,” says Sue. “A place to meet, gather and enjoy each other’s company, while enjoying local craft beer.”
“We want to create a place for young and old to get together and have fun. We want to encourage people to come to the brewery for a good time, just like Hackensack residents used to at the original Rendezvous.”
The brewery will be centrally located in Hackensack at 112 S. First Street, just across the street from the Paul Bunyan Trail, city park and, of course, Paul Bunyan’s Sweetheart, Lucette Diana Kensack. The city license for the brewery was approved unanimously by the Hackensack City Council in August 2019. Construction will begin soon to prepare the building for the tap room and brewing operations. Updates on a grand opening celebration will be available as the project progresses.
Interested parties can learn more about Rendezvous Brewing, including information and announcements, on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/RendezvousBrewing or on Twitter and Instagram @rendezvousbrews.
See you at the brewery this summer!
