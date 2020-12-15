The Hackensack City Council meeting Dec. 7 found councilor Janis Pfarr filling in for outgoing mayor Larry Ciha, who was ill and unable to attend.
Pfarr, who serves as assistant mayor, was also at her last council meeting, as she did not run for re-election.
With councilor Bill Kennedy elected as mayor Nov. 3 and with two years left in his council term, there will be a vacant seat on the council as of Jan. 1, 2021.
The council decided to put out a call for city residents interested in the vacancy. Eligible candidates should contact the city by Dec. 31. All candidates will be presented to the council at the Jan. 4 meeting.
Maintenance Supervisor Dana Stanko reported that a 25-year-old pump at the lift station is “totally shot,” and fixing it would cost about $4,000. Stanko has arranged to buy a new pump at $6,200, which the council approved.
He also reported that Zaffke Plumbing will be installing the touchless bathroom fixtures purchased recently with CARES funds.
With more recycling bins located at Southside Self Service, there is little or no room left for the business owners to clear away snow. Stanko will be working with them to relocate the bins, although that may have to wait until next summer.
The council agreed that Stanko should go ahead and flood the city skating rink, once it gets cold enough to make ice, but had questions about the warming house, due to COVID and social distancing. At a minimum, the warming house might be open but with a cautionary “use at your own risk” sign.
Stanko also noted that the city is selling water to Enbridge for its Line 3 project at $10 per 1,000 gallons; and is accepting wastewater at $15 per 1,000 gallons.
Reporting on the 2021 First Street Project, Les Mateffy of Moore Engineering said that the pros and cons of street lights and trees along First Street need to be discussed.
Questions include how many poles are needed and where located; should they be new or should poles be reused; how tall; how bright the lights should be; and other issues.
The council agreed that a thorough planning meeting is needed on this topic alone, to get input from business owners and residents.
Miranda Slater of the Community Forestry Corps will get price quotes on several species of decorative trees to be planted along streets and avenues in the project. All would be salt-hardy so they won’t be killed by road salt. The trees would be from 6- to 10-feet tall with about a 2 inch diameter. They would likely be bare root instead of balled/burlap. Slater said there is no difference in survivability.
