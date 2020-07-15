While bids to paint the Hackensack water tower are being reviewed by USDA as part of its grant process, the Hackensack Game Changers’ branding committee has developed a logo that could be added for about $7,000.
The logo, featuring Lucette Diana Kensack, would be on the west side of the tower.
Lisa Tuller told the city council July 6 that the committee is ready to start fund-raising through GiveMN.org, through social media, by promoting the project at upcoming flea markets and other methods.
Les Mateffy of Moore Engineering said he doesn’t know if USDA will award the grant this year or in 2021, which would allow more time to raise the extra $7,000.
Mike Tauber, representing the Clean Energy Team, gave an update on the GreenStep City Program and a proposal by JBJ Industries on what the city could do related to energy efficiencies and solar projects..
The Team recommends the city take the following actions:
• Complete the RETAP energy audits at four city-owned facilities (city hall, fire hall, off-sale liquor and municipal liquor stores.
• Arrange for a Minnesota Power audit that would complement, not duplicate the RETAP audit.
• Investigate installing a Level 2 EV charging station for electric vehicles at city park
• Explore a modest, achievable multi-use solar project somewhere in town.
Once the Minnesota Department of Transportation approves, a GreenStep City sign will be installed south of town on Highway 371. The council also approved purchase of a second sign for the north side.
With debris still not removed from the house fire last year at the Rateike property across from the Post Office, the council voted to start the abatement process.
If the debris is not removed within 30 days, the city will have it removed and apply the costs to the owner’s property tax bill. The council accepted a low bid of $10,045 from Chad Freeman to remove debris and cap the sewer line.
Councilor Jim Schneider noted that some residents are cleaning up around their properties by removing weeds and trash. The city will send out letters reminding residents about city weed and nuisance ordinances.
In other matters the council
Accepted the bid of TownWeb.com of Madison, Wis., to design the new city website for $1,314 — $471 one-time design and set-up fee, $848 annually for hosting, maintenance and support, and $15 for domain name renewal.
Temporarily revised the city liquor ordinance to allow establishments to serve customers in outdoor spaces, even if not cordoned off, until such time as COVID-19 restrictions on bars and restaurants are lifted.
Accepted the First Street Renovation design for First Street, and Whipple, Lake and Murray avenues. The redesign features “bump-outs” for pedestrian safety and ADA compliance, wider sidewalks, and diagonal parking on both sides of First near city park. Signs will note that parallel parking is allowed for larger rigs, such as a pickup with boat/trailer.
Approved Birchwood Char House’s request to close Barthelmy Street from 7-11 p.m. on July 10 and 11 for an outdoor band event. Neighborhood residents will be notified of the closure and traffic re-route through the alley.
Designated councilors Bill Kennedy and Lee-Ann Marchwick to gather community input on what to do with the old log Chamber building, which is in dire shape.
Learned that the new well at Hillcrest Cemetery will finally be drilled. The project was delayed to allow the contractor to line up several projects at the same time.
Authorized Kris Biessener to pursue a redevelopment grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development; deadlines are Aug. 1 and Feb. 1.
Set a public meeting for July 28 to gather input on a Comprehensive Plan for the city.
Named Kennedy and Schneider to work with city clerk Jody Knapp on the 2021 budget.
