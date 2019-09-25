An attentive crowd of about 30 residents and business owners, plus the city council, turned out Sept. 16 at the Community Building for an hour-long discussion of road and street projects planned next summer in Hackensack.
City Engineer Les Mateffy of Moore Engineering, Inc., began by describing the project and its funding streams, laid out a preliminary schedule and took questions from the audience.
The 2020 project involves the city of Hackensack and Cass County Highway Department. The county will upgrade parts of Murray and Whipple avenues and First Street (which are also county roads), will mill down old asphalt and apply an overlay of new asphalt to extend the life of the road.
It will also bring sidewalks in those areas into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by making curb cuts for wheelchairs and other modifications.
The city will be replacing old cast iron water mains that date back to 1922 and 1949 (plus a few sewer fixes) along longer stretches of city streets, including parts of First and Second (aka Hwy. 371) streets, Murray, Whipple and Fleisher avenues and three side streets or alleys. When work is completed, 99 percent of city water mains will be PVC pipe, which should eliminate chronic rust problems.
At the same time, the city and county will make sure water mains are installed deeper along Hwy. 371 to prepare for the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s work in 2023.
The city water tower will also be sand blasted and painted.
Cost estimates are $1.4 million, city of Hackensack; and $400,000, Cass County.
The city’s portion will be funded by two $600,000 grants from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED); and a $200,000 low interest (2.5 percent) loan from either USDA or DEED. The loan would be repaid over the next 40 years (or a shorter term) by raising city water rates, which the city council will discuss soon.
Cass County’s $400,000 would come from County State Aid Highway funds.
A survey of the project location, and preliminary plans and meetings will be conducted this fall. By winter, project plans and funding sources will be finalized. The project will be let out for bids in early spring 2020. The “construction window” will be June through October 2020.
Mateffy fielded numerous questions and comments from the audience.
Some ideas, while desirable, are not covered by grant funds, such as adding a logo to the water tower, or enhanced street lighting. Street lights on the county loop and highway are property of the city. There also is nothing in the budget for paving a parking area west of First Street near the park. If these or other projects were done, additional funding would be needed.
Mateffy assured businesses that if water has to be shut off during construction, over-ground water mains will be provided. Crews will be required to provide some sort of access to businesses at all times and have work “buttoned up” each night.
Typically contractors work Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., weather permitting.
The busiest period in Hackensack next summer will probably be from Friday, July 3, through Sunday July 12, which includes the July 4 weekend and Sweetheart Days.
Councilor Bill Kennedy gave Mateffy a list of community activities and events that contractors should be aware of, such as Tuesday Kids’ Fishing Contests, three summer Flea Markets, Northwoods Arts Council’s Jazz Festival, Book and Art Fair, Pork in the Park, fall Chainsaw Event and others.
It’s important for the public to voice their preferences, especially on any changes or possible upgrades, so they can be included in bid specs.
“We will be looking at dates that would hurt business owners and try to mitigate the pain,” Mateffy added. “We can ‘suggest’ ... where not to work, and when.”
The survey of work areas, to be done this fall, will show “what we have now, what we’d like to do or have, what’s possible and what’s not possible.”
Mateffy also stressed that now is the time, not after the fact, for residents and business owners to submit their ideas and suggestions. All ideas should be emailed to City Clerk Jody Knapp at ctyhack@uslink.net who will forward them to him.
The next meeting, to be held later this fall, will continue discussions of some possibilities raised at this meeting.
