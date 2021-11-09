By the time cold weather brings a halt to the construction season, Hackensack’s streets and water main projects will be substantially — but not totally — completed.
At the Nov. 1 city council meeting, a resident asked why some work remains to be done.
Despite a bone-dry summer, recent rains have slowed paving and other last-minute work, mayor Bill Kennedy explained. In addition, contaminated soil was found at one spot on Whipple Avenue, and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency had to be called in. Kennedy said costs to remove the soil are negligible so far, and that Rural Development picked up the bill.
As for the street lights, “We always knew this would be finished in the spring.” Many items have been on back order for a long time, he added.
“We’ve learned what the phrase ‘substantial completion’ means in a contract,” Councilor Jim Schneider commented. “We don’t want to rush it.”
In his report, Project Manager Jim Curran of Moore Engineering confirmed that tree grates and lighting fixtures have not arrived yet. Spring work also will include minor concrete work, possible paving and general clean-up.
On Nov. 1, paving was proceeding on First Street, with areas along Hwy. 371 to be finished in the next few days. Paving on Whipple depended on how long the local asphalt plant will be operating. Whipple might have to stay gravel through the winter, Curran speculated.
A group of about 30 volunteers turned out Oct. 30 to plant about 25 trees along downtown streets. With all hands on shovels, the task was completed in less than an hour and a half. The trees will be staked and supported to protect them through the winter.
Turning to the water tower project, Maintenance Supervisor Dana Stanko said the water tower itself is 100 percent operational and that the city is “off” the above-ground tanks that provided water for several months. The tower’s stand pipes still need to be insulated and the “mixer” needs to be hooked up; but some items are, again, back ordered. The water tower has been painted and now displays the new city logo featuring Lucette Diana Kensack plus an American flag.
The council approved Utility Systems of America’s partial pay request of $944,427.64 for street and water main improvements. Curran estimated there would be one more partial pay request, with a final payment in the spring.
The council also approved payment of $49,336.52 to Moore Engineering for their services.
In other business the council
Renewed 2022 health benefits for full-time employees with a premium increase of $26.91 per employee.
Approved license renewals (liquor, cigarettes, tap room, brewery) for seven Hackensack establishments.
Approved the Hackensack Community Building, 310 Lake Ave. E., as the 2022 polling place for Hackensack.
Approved application from the Hackensack Game Changers to create a subcommittee to work on and support the resilient housing project that is ongoing in Hackensack. The application will be reviewed and voted on by the Game Changers Board of Directors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.