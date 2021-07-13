Contracts have been awarded and additional funding has been found for Hackensack’s streets and water main project, and repainting of the water tower.
Jim Curran of Moore Construction confirmed July 6 that Utility Systems of America was the successful low bidder for the First Street and water line project at about $2.2 million. Tri-State Coating was the low bidder for the water tower painting project, at $300,000 plus $13,000 for a vent and the logo of Lucette.
Because the lowest bids were still higher than expected, the city applied for additional funding from USDA Rural Development, which also was approved. Other funding sources are the city itself and Cass County, since First Street is also a county road.
A public open house will be held July 20 from 3-6 p.m. at the Community Center. At that meeting, representatives from Moore Engineering will be availale to discuss proposed street and watermain improvements and schedules.
Both contractors plan to head for Hackensack as soon as they finish their current jobs elsewhere in the state.
Mark Biessener, owner of Mark’s Market, has agreed to let the grassy field next to his store be used as a staging area for contractors’ equipment.
Hackensack’s housing grant application to Sourcewell was not approved last month, Gary Dietrich reported. He suggested the city now apply for a grant from the Minnesota Housing Partnership (MHP), which the council approved.
MHP specializes in working with rural communities and tribal entities to strengthen their communities and overcome impediments to successful planning and implementation of affordable housing, economic and community development projects. While no dollar amount was set for the request, if successful, MHP provides funds as needed over a three year period.
With Councilor Andrew Johnson having moved out of the city, the council approved a resolution declaring a vacant council seat.
The city will now accept letters of application from city residents. The letters should include a paragraph stating why the person wants to serve and what they hope to accomplish. Letters must be received no later than July 28 to be considered at the Aug. 2 meeting.
It also reluctantly accepted Maintenance Supervisor Dana Stanko’s official retirement letter announcing a one year count-down to his retirement date on July 31, 2022. This gives Stanko time to work alongside his successor through every season of the year. Stanko has worked for the city for more than 35 years.
“Thank you for your service, and thank you for the year’s notice!” Councilor Jim Schneider stated.
In other matters the council
Approved purchase of a vacant lot owned by Jim and Lisa Tuller, just south of the Hackensack On-Sale Liquor Store for $20,000. Based on a profit and loss statement for the first five months of 2021, manager Jason Marchwick said profits should be enough to cover the land purchase.
Approved a resolution to MnDOT for a new crosswalk location at Hwy. 371 and Lake Avenue with a Pedestrian Crosswalk Flasher System;
Approved a resolution to accept the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and to take any actions necessary to get its share of ARPA funds from the state for expenses incurred because of the pandemic;
Approved a retainer agreement with Baker Law Office to retain attorney Jonathan Baker as the city’s representative regarding Tax Increment Financing issues with Birchwood Assisted Living.
Accepted a Mitigation Plan for hazards (storms, wildfires, etc.) for the city, that Maintenance Supervisor Dana Stanko has been working on with Cass County Emergency Services.
Heard a presentation by Steve Norlin of the Hackensack Pickleball Club about the popularity of the sport. and how indoor and outdoor courts are used in Hackensack.
Heard from Hackensack Lion Julie Kline who reported that Pine River is offering free, several pieces of fairly new playground equipment. Mayor Bill Kennedy wondered if more equipment would “eat up green space” in the park and interfere with sprinkler lines and sprinkler heads. The matter was referred to the next Planning Session to see where the equipment could be located.
