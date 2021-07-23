1st: $1,000 cash, Bonnie Sunderman
2nd: Two complimentary green fees with cart, donated by Tianna Country Club, John Jorgensen
3rd: Thermos two-burner gas grill, donated by Hackensack Lumber & Hardware, Todd Eggena
4th: 10 yard load of Class 5, donated by Mike’s Sand & Gravel, Jim Kolar
5th: One free night at Kee-Nee-Moo-Sha Resort, donated by Kee-Nee-Moo-Sha Resort, Suzanne DeSkeere
6th: $100 gift certificate, donated by Southside Fuel Plus, Joel Young
7th: $100 gift certificate, donated by Swanson’s Bait & Tackle, Keith Vos
Cooler of Cheer Raffle Winners
• Cooler of Cheer, donated by Cass Company Insurance and Mark’s Market, Bob Fettig
• Two complimentary green fees with cart, donated by Tianna Country Club, Laurie McLaughlin
• Folding bistro table & chairs, donated by Godfrey’s Family Foods, Don Griese
