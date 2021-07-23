1st: $1,000 cash, Bonnie Sunderman

2nd: Two complimentary green fees with cart, donated by Tianna Country Club, John Jorgensen

3rd: Thermos two-burner gas grill, donated by Hackensack Lumber & Hardware, Todd Eggena

4th: 10 yard load of Class 5, donated by Mike’s Sand & Gravel, Jim Kolar

5th: One free night at Kee-Nee-Moo-Sha Resort, donated by Kee-Nee-Moo-Sha Resort, Suzanne DeSkeere

6th: $100 gift certificate, donated by Southside Fuel Plus, Joel Young

7th: $100 gift certificate, donated by Swanson’s Bait & Tackle, Keith Vos

Cooler of Cheer Raffle Winners

• Cooler of Cheer, donated by Cass Company Insurance and Mark’s Market, Bob Fettig

• Two complimentary green fees with cart, donated by Tianna Country Club, Laurie McLaughlin

• Folding bistro table & chairs, donated by Godfrey’s Family Foods, Don Griese

