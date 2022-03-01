Crow Wing Composite Squadron will celebrate the accomplishments of two cadets, including one from Hackensack, who will be honored with the Amelia Earhart Award in a ceremony at Camp Ripley.
C/Captain Abbigail Fritze of Hackensack and C/Captain Hayden Dodge of Pierz will be honored for their achievement in a ceremony at Camp Ripley Memorial Chapel March 13 at 2 p.m. at Camp Ripley National Guard Training Center.
Cadet Fritze, a home schooled junior, joined Civil Air Patrol in August 2017 and has served in various roles within her squadron, including Cadet Safety Officer and currently serves as Cadet Commander. She earned the VFW NCO of the Year award in 2019, the MNWing Cadet Safety Officer of the Year award for 2020, and the Air Force Sergeants Association NCO of the Year award in 2020.
Cadet Fritze plans to attend college.
Cadet Dodge joined Civil Air Patrol in April 2017, has served in various roles within his squadron, including Cadet Commander and currently serves as Cadet Aerospace Officer and Cadet Logistics Officer. Cadet Dodge has earned the VFW NCO of the Year award in 2018, the Air Force Association Cadet of the Year award for 2020 and earned his private pilot certificate in 2021.
Cadet Dodge is a junior at Pierz Healy High School and plans to become a pilot in the Air Force.
