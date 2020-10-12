The Hackensack Water Tower Painting fund has $2,100 left to go.

A committee of the Hackensack Game Changers launched a fundraising campaign in July to raise $7,000 to paint a version of the new city logo on the water tower in the spring of 2021.

The committee reports that fundraising has been successful but a final push is needed to raise the last $2,100.

The Hackensack Lakes Area Community Foundation is collecting donations.  Checks can be made payable to the Foundation (HLACF) and mailed to: c/o Lisa Tuller, 4648 Long Bay Rd NW, Hackensack, MN  56452.  Online donations can be made securely at https://www.givemn.org/story/Hlacf-Watertower

For further information, email lisa.a.tuller@gmail.com

