Are you caring for someone with Dementia, Alzheimer’s or memory loss? You are not alone.
Hackensack’s Memory Cafe is a supportive and understanding social get-together where you can meet others with memory loss and their caregivers in a supportive and comforting environment to share stories, socialize and build friendships. There is no cost or registration.
Memory Cafe meets the second Tuesday of the month, 10:30 a.m.-noon at Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort, 2949 Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Enjoy coffee, snacks, pet therapy, reminiscing, support and share.
Memory Cafe is sponsored by SHIP, the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership, ACT on Alzheimer’s, and Paws and Claws Rescue and resort.
For quesitons, contact Simon at (218) 547-6843
