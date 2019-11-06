The new Hackensack Lakes Area Community Foundation (HLACF) will hold its first official fundraiser Nov. 24, 5-8 p.m. at Birchwood Char House in Hackensack.
Called “Hacks-Giving,” the event’s goal is to raise funds to establish an endowment fund. If HLACF achieves its goal of raising $10,000 by the end of 2019, the Initiative Fund in Little Falls will match that amount.
HLACF will also fund its non-endowment account so it can immediately begin making grants to support the Hackensack Lakes Area.
The evening will feature beer and wine tasting, a baked potato bar, games, a silent auction of quality items plus vendor prizes.
Tickets are $40 per person, available on Facebook.com/HackensackFund or at Southside Self Service, Swanson’s Bait and Tackle, Mark’s Market or Birchwood Char House.
The Hackensack Lakes Area Community Foundation is a Partner Fund of the Initiative Foundation led by an advisory board of local volunteers who have made a commitment to strengthen their communities.
Board members are Gary Dietrich, Kelly Felton, Lee-Ann Marchwick, Travis Kelley, B. Harrington, Kris Biessener and Terry Roeser.
Created in 2019, the vision is to shape the future by preserving the area’s legacy, promoting the sharing of resources and discovering new possibilities.
The Hackensack Lakes Area covers the cities of Hackensack and Backus, and the townships of Hiram, Birch Lake, Woodrow, Deerfield, Powers, Ponto, Shingobee South, Turtle Lake and Pine Lake.
Grant requests can be submitted by nonprofits that serve those areas.
To learn more about the Hackensack Lakes Area Community Foundation, visit the website at https://hackensackfund.org
