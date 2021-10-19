Halloween is being celebrated Oct. 31 at the Hackensack Hub. In the past, the Hub has opened its doors to trick or treaters to show off their costumes and get candy treats. This has been a well received event for people to come out and enjoy the season.
If you would like to come to use a table at the Hub and give out your own candy, call Myra at (218) 820-0258 to reserve a table (no charge) that you can decorate for Halloween, come dressed in costume or not. The time will be from 5 to 7 p.m.
Always fun to see the trick or treaters in their costumes.
