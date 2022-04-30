Family activities and sustainable living will be highlighted at Happy Dancing Turtle’s Spring Fair May 21.
This free event features more than 35 vendors and exhibitors, mini-workshops and family activities — all outdoors at the Lakes Music and Events Park in Pine River.
Learn new information at the following mini-workshops: 11 a.m. Rain Garden Design Using Native Plants; noon Building Soil Health in Your Field or Garden; 1 p.m. Rainfall Simulator Demonstration; 2 p.m. The Importance of Outside Play. At 10:30, 11:30, 12:30 and 1:30 join our HDT celebrity readers for a nature-themed book and craft. Also, special guests include Soulful Horse, Wondertrek Children’s Museum and Happy Dancing Turtle’s “turtle” mascot. The Babinski Foundation will have an adoption event at the Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A terrific way to spend a spring Saturday, the Fair will be free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with food available on-site for purchase.
“We are fortunate to have many favorite Back to Basics vendors and exhibitors joining us plus some exciting new ones. The activity and workshop line up is outstanding,” said Quinn Swanson, Happy Dancing Turtle’s executive director. “We predict being outdoors at the Lakes Music & Events Park will bring even more energy to this event.”
Go to happydancingturtle.org/back-to-basics to learn more. Thank you to our event Sustainers, Lakes Music and Events Park and Pequot Tool. Happy Dancing Turtle is a nonprofit dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet by providing education, programs, and experiences for youth and adults that inspire wonder and empower change.
