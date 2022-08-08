PINE RIVER — Everyone is invited to take part in the Hunt Utilities Group Resilient Living Campus’ Open House Aug. 18 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The event is co-hosted by Happy Dancing Turtle and Hunt Utilities Group/HUG Hydronics.
PINE RIVER — Everyone is invited to take part in the Hunt Utilities Group Resilient Living Campus’ Open House Aug. 18 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The event is co-hosted by Happy Dancing Turtle and Hunt Utilities Group/HUG Hydronics.
Happy Dancing Turtle is a nonprofit dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet by providing education, programs, and experiences for youth and adults that inspire wonder and empower change. Hunt Utilities Group (HUG) is an engineering design corporation dedicated to promoting resilient living through proven engineering design and innovative research.
See the demonstration garden in its seasonal glory and hear about growing techniques which soil health. The campus chef will provide delicious snacks and drinks highlighting produce grown on-site. Tour the Old Main building and learn about sustainable building techniques as well as environmental and resilient-living education for kids and adults. Discover how Happy Dancing Turtle is partnering with area producers and ranchers to develop and implement holistic grazing and agroforestry plans.
“This is an opportunity to see what we do first-hand and ask questions. Whether you are someone who already practices sustainable living, or someone who is curious about it or just always wondered what the heck happens on our campus, we hope you’ll join us,” shares Executive Director Quinn Swanson.
In the Mani (Manifesting) Shop, you will see the latest innovation for heating, HUG Hydronics. Get an up-close tour of the system. The designers will be available for questions.
“One of the best parts of my job is seeing the eyes light up of folks who take a tour. When they see the research campus we built, from the gardens to the buildings to the art to the provocatively clever engineering, I beam with pride and we’re eager to show it off,” said Hunt Utilities Group President Ryan Hunt.
Hunt Utilities Group Resilient Living Campus is located at 2331 Dancing Wind Rd. SW. The free event is for all ages and no RSVP is required. For more information about this event, visit happydancingturtle.org
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.