Lauren Hauger of Morris, the newly appointed pastor of Hubbard United Methodist Church in Hubbard, Minn., will begin her ministry at the church Sept. 8, leading the congregation in its 9 a.m. worship service.
“I look forward to bringing my passion and my experience to a church that has been recognized as a teaching church, a welcoming church, and a church that loves God and recognizes the sacred worth of all people,” said Pastor Hauger, who was appointed to her new position by Bishop Bruce R. Ough, Bishop for the Dakotas-Minnesota Episcopal Area of the United Methodist Church.
Laurie Kantonen, pastor at HUMC since 2010, has been appointed District superintendent of the North Star District of the United Methodist Church. The Hubbard church is a member of the North Star District, which encompasses 78 churches in the northwest portion of Minnesota.
Pastor Hauger comes to Hubbard after having served five years as the pastor of the Federated Church UMC, in Morris, Minn. From 2016 to 2017 she also served as a part time pastor at Herman United Methodist Church in Herman.
Pastor Hauger studied at Garrett Theological Seminary in Chicago and is currently enrolled at Sioux Falls Seminary in the master of divinity program. She is also a graduate of the Vera Slater Beauty School and prior to entering the ministry in 2007, spent 18 years as a cosmetologist and five years as co-owner of a roofing/siding company.
Pastor Hauger’s strengths include experience in community outreach, mission, music and spiritual leadership, hospitality and stewardship. She was involved in two new church starts and was awarded the Harry Denman Evangelism Award in 2008. She currently serves on the North Start District Leadership Team.
“I strive to connect scripture to our everyday lives. I enjoy telling the church’s story through sermons, newsletters and appropriate social media outlets. I work best with a worship team, coordinating music, scripture, worship arts, media and children’s programming.
“I envision a church that honors its contextual differences, finds joy and embraces unity through love and mission,” she explained. “My vision for the church stems from the belief that God’s love for the world is an active, inclusive and engaging love meant for all people.”
Pastor Hauger is married (2016) to Jeffrey Hauger, D.D.S., and together they have five children and seven grandchildren ranging in age from 2 to 16. She enjoys fishing, reading, entertaining, riding her bicycle, and spending time with family and friends.
