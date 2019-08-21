Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning will open its fall series at the Park Theatre in Park Rapids Sept. 3 at 1 p.m. with David Jones presenting “1936 Berlin Olympics —The Nazi Games.”
Historian Jones, a frequent and popular presenter for HCLL, leads off a series of eight programs scheduled for Tuesdays, from 1-2:30 p.m. running through Oct. 22. All programs are open to the public, free of charge, and handicap accessible. HCLL, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, has presented educational programs in spring and fall since 2001. Funding is from donations from supporters and contracts for service with area townships. Brochures are available at the Park Rapids Library, Beagle and Wolf Books, and the Park Rapids Chamber of Commerce. Most programs are recorded on DVDs which can be checked out from the Park Rapids library.
Fall 2019 Schedule
Sept. 3: 1936 Berlin Olympics — The Nazi Games. Historian David Jones reveals how the Nazis tightly controlled their image, and discusses the impact the 1936 Games had on future contests.
Sept. 10: 2020 Census. Sarah Priest, Partnership Specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau, will share highlights of the 2020 Census preparation and ways we can partner to make sure we get a complete count.
Sept. 17: Crime Stoppers: The Alternative to Silence. Bob Dennistoun, board chair of Crime Stoppers of Minnesota, explains how this 40-year-old nonprofit helps keep communities safe by providing citizens with the means to remain anonymous and come forward with information on criminals and fugitives.
Sept. 24: Minnesota Military Museums. HCLL Board Chair Marty Leistikow partners with Hubbard County Historical Museum friends Rod Nordberg and Nancy Newman to give highlights of Minnesota’s military heroes as found in museum displays.
Oct. 1: Experience Australia and New Zealand. Retired Clearbrook teacher Linda Nordlund shares her love of travel through slides of her “Down Under” trip, including the Sydney Opera House, the Great Barrier Reef, a New Zealand sheep station, and more.
Oct. 8: From Minnesota North Woods to Santiago de Compostela: A tale of hiking the Camino. Janice Springer trained on Minnesota’s North Country Trail for her hike in Spain’s mountains, where she experienced spiritual, soul-searching renewal along with great scenery.
Oct. 15: Vietnam Today. Polly Scotland’s 13-day trip with her husband Lee took her from Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon) to Siem Riep along the muddy waters of the Mekong and Tonla Sap rivers. She’ll give a first-hand glimpse of life today for people of Vietnam.
Oct. 22: “Climbing Denali.” Explorer and mountaineer Lonnie Dupre highlights the challenges of climbing North America’s highest peak solo and in winter.
