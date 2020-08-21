The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning (HCLL) board of directors met the Covid 19 pandemic’s restrictions with all of their creative talent. The result is a safe and most interesting Fall 2020 series.
The board selected eight of the most popular programs from previous series to put on YouTube so they can be accessed at any time between now and the end of October — HCLL’s normal fall schedule.
Marty Leistikow, HCLL board chair, indicates that live programs will resume as soon as it is safe to do so. For the online series, additional information will be released each week, beginning with “Life of Sacagawea” by Mike Hansen for the week of Sept. 8. Hansen, a retired high school history teacher and past president of the Lewis and Clark Heritage Foundation, spoke at Northwoods Bank Community Room April 16, 2013.
HCLL, a nonprofit educational organization, has been presenting programs on a wide range of topics since 2001, for a total of more than 300 programs. Thanks to a grant from Itasca-Mantrap Operation Round-up in 2012, HCLL was able to purchase recording equipment, and began recording the programs on DVDs that can be checked out of the Park Rapids Library. From those recorded programs, the board selected the following eight popular programs to put onto YouTube.
To access the links to the programs, go to the HCLL Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/headwaterscenterforlifelonglearningparkrapidsmn
1. Mike Hansen, “Life of Sacagawea.”
2. Jill and Deane Johnson, “Little Minnesota in WWII.”
3. Anne Dunn, “Native American Stories and Songs.”
4. Mike Roberts, “Last Keeper at Split Rock Lighthouse.”
5. Rod Nordberg and Nicole Lalum, “Park Rapids Then & Now.”
6. Edric Clarke, “World War II Memories.”
7. Tom Chapin, “Poachers Caught.”
8. Chris Tolman, “Owls Up Close.”
