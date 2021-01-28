The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning announces it will present eight online programs during March and April for viewers to access without charge, at a time they choose, and in the convenience of their own home.
The enthusiastic response HCLL received to its online fall 2020 series, coupled with the continuing pandemic, encouraged Board of Directors to select another eight of its most popular recorded programs to post online. HCLL plans to resume in person programming as soon as it is safe to do so. HCLL, a nonprofit educational organization, has been presenting programs on a wide variety of historical, artistic, scientific, and public policy topics since 2001.
Learners may watch the programs at any time during March and April by visiting the HCLL Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/headwaterscenterforlifelonglearningparkrapidsmn or by copying and following the links listed below. Speaker backgrounds and program descriptions will be available through media releases provided to area news outlets each week.
HCLL has recorded its programs beginning in 2012, when a grant from Itasca Mantrap Operation Round Up enabled the purchase of video recording equipment. DVD’s of the recorded programs are available to check out at the Park Rapids library.
The scheduled programs for spring are:
1. Lonnie Dupre: Climbing Denali, https://youtu.be/Ud2_6XuZGYA
2. Cal Rice: Travels to Bhutan, https://youtu.be/yjiZVtoQj7c
3. Cecelia McKeig: Ah-Gwah-Ching, https://youtu.be/jkXgyrn4ddE
4. Jess Edberg: Dorothy Molter, The Root Beer Lady, https://youtu.be/VzGkoBCSqjc
5. Fanie Ernst: Preserving Africa’s Wildlife, https://youtu.be/iAUPvhPxQV8
6. David Jones: 1936 Berlin Olympics, https://youtu.be/AXbZT0lXWNE
7. Loren Evenrud: Jesse James in Minnesota, https://youtu.be/kmEVZQy3Bu4
8. Wendell Affield: Muddy Jungle Rivers, https://youtu.be/dS3040Uf0gY
